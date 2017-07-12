Davina McCall inspires fans with ‘mum tum’ love

Davina McCall has shared a photograph of her “mummy tummy” and told fans why she loves her body’s wrinkles.

The TV presenter is a well-known fitness fanatic who has released exercise DVDs and books, but stuck up for her tummy “rolls” in a series of Instagram posts from her recent work outs.

Last week, McCall had posted a snap after a Great North Run training session in which she added: “ps I (heart) my wrinkles on my tummy!!! My tummy carried 3 bonnie babies!”

Literally dripping in 💦 sweat!!! It feels sooooo good 😊 thank you @profgregw for my running program … did track today … killed me… i really don't like running but the buzzzzzzz you get after is quite addictive!!!! #running #motivation #fitness my face is like a strawberry!!! But it's a very happy 😊 face !!! #gnr2017 ps I ❤️my wrinkles on my tummy!!! My tummy carried 3 bonnie babies! 😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Davina Mccall (@davinamccall) on Jul 2, 2017 at 1:22am PDT

The mum-of-three has now followed it up with a photo of herself in a bikini where she has stretched out to make her torso appear more toned and added a close-up of the way her stomach really looks.

She captioned it: “Ok, so take note of how many girls take bikini shots with their arms in the air (it’s to make our tummies look better)!!!

“After three kids, my tummy looks like a sharpei puppy.. swipe left [to the close-up photo] to see.

Ok , so take note of how many girls take bikini shots with their arms in the air ( it's to make our tummies look better)!!! After three kids , my tummy looks like a sharpei puppy.. swipe left to see. My daughter is holding it… its one of her fave things … my rolls …she's helped me love them too ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ striving to be the best I can be but love who I am now… 😃 #fitness #motivation #mummytummy A post shared by Davina Mccall (@davinamccall) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

“My daughter is holding it… its one of her fave things … my rolls …she’s helped me love them too.

“Striving to be the best I can be but love who I am now… #fitness #motivation #mummytummy”

Davina McCall is known for her love of exercise (David Parry/PA)

McCall’s posts prompted her fans to comment telling her how great they thought she looked.

One wrote: “You are such a good role model, so refreshing honest and lovely.”

Another added: “After three kids Davina you look amazing and a inspirational person.”

Davina McCall has a range of fitness DVDs (Ian West/PA)

Someone else wrote: “Look at it like this, your mummy tummy is part of your life story, an important part too, why not be proud of it?”

The Long Lost Family presenter often posts snaps of her fitness regime and healthy food choices to Instagram.