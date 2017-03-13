Davina McCall avoiding Twitter while she hosts The Nightly Show

Davina McCall has said she is taking a break from Twitter while she hosts The Nightly Show, telling viewers: “If you hate it… fill yer boots!”

The TV presenter is the latest celebrity to front ITV’s topical entertainment programme, which has struggled in the ratings and has been slated as “cringe-worthy” and “drivel”.

Davina pre-empted any negativity by posting a message on her Twitter account.

The show is attempting to replicate the late-night programmes popular in the US and will run for eight weeks, hosted by a series of celebrities.

Previous hosts David Walliams and John Bishop received their share of stick on social media for their stints, and Davina’s efforts fell just as flat.

Even those impressed by McCall’s hosting skills felt she could not save the series, with some calling for it to be “put out of its misery”.

“Someone put the lame #TheNightlyShow out of its misery,” begged another.
