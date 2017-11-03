David Walliams: We are over-rewarded in show business

David Walliams has said that he thinks people in the entertainment industry are “over-rewarded” and meeting people from other walks of life while receiving his OBE was “inspiring”.

The comedian and children’s author was recently honoured at Buckingham Palace by the Princess Royal in recognition of his services to charity and the arts.

Walliams, 46, told The Jonathan Ross Show: “It was really lovely meeting all the other people from other walks of life who genuinely deserve it because we are over-rewarded in show business.

David Walliams is awarded an OBE for services to charity and the arts by the Princess Royal during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“And so you meet people who are surgeons or people who have done things in charity fields, so it’s very inspiring.”

Walliams also told of how his Britain’s Got Talent boss and co-star Simon Cowell refused to come along to his celebratory lunch after the ceremony, despite being invited.

Walliams told Ross: “I went for lunch and I invited you but you couldn’t come.

“I actually invited Simon Cowell and he said ‘Do you think I want to go and celebrate with you while you get an honour?’ I went, ‘Well you might.’ He was like, ‘You think I would be pleased for you?’

“Because he is very competitive and he thinks that he should get a knighthood. He wants to go straight to the knighthood.

“I mean, maybe one day. Who knows how they make these decisions … I suppose if enough people thought he should get one.”

The Jonathan Ross Show, starring (L-R) Debbie Harry, Chris Stein, Roisin Conaty, Jonathan Ross, Jodie Foster and David Walliams (ITV)

Walliams added: “It would be annoying if it was Sir Simon Cowell. OBE is nice but if someone is a Sir or a Dame you have to call them that, so it’s a bit like it’s heralding their arrival.”

The TV star joked that Cowell “would not be shy” about asking people to refer to him as Sir Simon and added: “So, I hope and pray that he never gets an honour.”

Walliams has become one of the most-loved children’s authors in a generation and has also generated millions for charity, swimming the English Channel in 2006 and taking on the Strait of Gibraltar in 2008.

In 2011, he raised £2 million for Sport Relief by completing a 140-mile swim down the River Thames.