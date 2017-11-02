David Walliams tweets fake text from Kim Jong-un over Halloween costume

David Walliams has poked fun at the backlash he received for his controversial Halloween costume.

The comedian was met with a hail of criticism after he sported a Kim Jong-un outfit when attending Jonathan Ross’s annual Halloween bash on Tuesday night.

He joked on Twitter that he had received a text from the North Korean leader who had “wet meself laughing” over the costume.

I just got this text- pic.twitter.com/zBGcv5y8R1 — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) November 2, 2017

Walliams wrote: “I just got this text” alongside a screengrab of a text reading: “Hi Dave, Loved the Halloween outfit mate! Wet meself laughing.

“Don’t see what all the fuss is about. Kim x”.

It added: “PS Can’t wait to read ‘Bad Dad'” in reference to Walliams’ latest book.

Happy Halloween from Kim Jong-un. pic.twitter.com/fGbpo5EgmF — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) October 31, 2017

His costume prompted outcry from people on Twitter who accused him of donning a “yellowface” guise.

Last month Walliams’ former Little Britain co-star Matt Lucas said certain parts of their hit show would be deemed “too offensive today”.

He told Big Issue: “Society has moved on a lot since then and my own views have evolved.

“Now I think it’s lazy for white people to get a laugh just by playing black characters.”