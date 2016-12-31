David Walliams tipped for new series of Blankety Blank

David Walliams could host a new series of Blankety Blank.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 45, followed in the footsteps of former presenters Sir Terry Wogan, Les Dawson and Lily Savage when he hosted a one-off Christmas Eve special.

And now an ITV insider has been quoted as telling The Sun that he could be back for more.

Sir Terry Wogan on Blankety Blank (BBC/PA)

“David was a huge hit… He loved presenting the programme as it was right up his street. He has been in discussions for a while with ITV to host a full season of it,” the source said.

David Walliams (Victoria Jones/PA)

The show returned 14 years after it was last on air.

Anne Robinson, Joe Lycett and the Chuckle Brothers were among the celebrity panellists who featured in the one-off special.

Meanwhile, David has also been on BBC One with his sketch show, Walliams & Friend.