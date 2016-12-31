David Walliams tipped for new series of Blankety Blank
David Walliams could host a new series of Blankety Blank.
The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 45, followed in the footsteps of former presenters Sir Terry Wogan, Les Dawson and Lily Savage when he hosted a one-off Christmas Eve special.
And now an ITV insider has been quoted as telling The Sun that he could be back for more.
“David was a huge hit… He loved presenting the programme as it was right up his street. He has been in discussions for a while with ITV to host a full season of it,” the source said.
The show returned 14 years after it was last on air.
Anne Robinson, Joe Lycett and the Chuckle Brothers were among the celebrity panellists who featured in the one-off special.
Meanwhile, David has also been on BBC One with his sketch show, Walliams & Friend.
