David Walliams shares snap with ‘unbreakable’ Barbara Windsor

David Walliams has described Barbara Windsor as “unbreakable” as he revealed the pair have enjoyed tea together.

Last month it was revealed that the actress has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and been living with the illness since 2014.

Walliams shared a photograph of himself and Barbara, 80, seated next to each other as he wraps his left arm around her and uses his other to hold her hand.

Afternoon tea with the woman of my dreams ever since I was a boy, the unbreakable Dame Barbara Windsor. A post shared by David Walliams (@dwalliams) on Jun 7, 2018 at 9:20am PDT

He wrote on Instagram: “Afternoon tea with the woman of my dreams ever since I was a boy, the unbreakable Dame Barbara Windsor.”

In the photograph, the former EastEnders star is resting her head on Walliams’ shoulder and the pair are smiling widely.

Walliams shared the same picture on Twitter, writing: “Afternoon tea with a legend.”

Afternoon tea with a legend. Dame Barbara Windsor. pic.twitter.com/JHSVDQSlEu — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) June 7, 2018

In May, Barbara’s husband Scott Mitchell said she had been taking medication to manage her condition but that symptoms had worsened in recent weeks.

She and Walliams have been close friends for years.

- Press Association