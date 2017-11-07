David Guetta joins U2 for free Trafalgar Square gig

French DJ David Guetta will hit the decks alongside rockers U2 for a free concert in London this weekend.

The Grammy-winning artist will take to the stage in Trafalgar Square on Saturday November 11, ahead of the MTV Europe Music Awards the following day.

Guetta, who is known for chart-topping hits including When Love Takes Over with Kelly Rowland and Titanium with Sia, will entertain thousands of music fans along with U2, who were previously confirmed for the one-off show.

U2’s Bono (Joe Giddens/PA)

The band, fronted by Bono, are set to receive the Global Icon award at the MTV EMAs, and will celebrate the accolade with the free MTV Presents Trafalgar Square gig.

Previous recipients of the award include Eminem, Queen and Whitney Houston.

MTV is running a free ballot for the performance, with 7,000 tickets up for grabs, which closes at 10pm on Tuesday November 7.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan shared his backing of the concert on Twitter, describing it as “a once-in-a-lifetime event”.

A once-in-a-lifetime event - @DavidGuetta & @U2 performing a free live concert in Trafalgar Sq on 11 Nov #MTVEMA https://t.co/USEwiJEvK9 — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) November 7, 2017

The MTV EMAs are taking place in London for the first time in more than 20 years, at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley.

The ceremony, hosted by Rita Ora, will be broadcast live for fans all over the world.

Guetta will debut his new single, Dirty Sexy Money, which features Charli XCX and French Montana, at the awards ceremony.