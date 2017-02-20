David Cassidy fighting memory loss, wants to 'enjoy life'

America actor and singer David Cassidy has revealed he is struggling with memory loss.

The 66-year-old – best known for starring in 1970s musical show The Partridge Family – told People magazine that his family has a history of dementia and he had sensed “this was coming”.

David Cassidy (PA)

He said for now he wants to stay focused and “enjoy life”.

David, whose hit songs include Daydreamer and I Think I Love You, has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy.

He is the stepson of actress and fellow Partridge Family star Shirley Jones.