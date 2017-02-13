David Bowie collects four posthumous Grammys for Blackstar

A musician who worked on David Bowie’s last album said it was “unfortunate” he was not nominated in the major categories at the Grammys.

Bowie won four posthumous Grammys at the ceremony in Los Angeles following his death from cancer in January 2016.

But Donny McCaslin from Bowie’s Blackstar band said he believed the late singer should have received a nod for album, record or song of the year.

Bowie’s Blackstar (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He said: “Speaking artistically it was clear he should have been nominated in one if not more of the major categories.”

Saxophonist Donny described collecting two of Bowie’s awards on his behalf as “an honour and a privilege”.

“Working with him on Blackstar introduced me to an artistic genius, a kind man and a funny as hell guy,” he said.

Donny McCaslin (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Bowie won best alternative music album, best rock performance and best engineered non-classical album for his last release Blackstar.

He also won best rock song for his single Blackstar, while the album won another Grammy as Jonathan Barnbrook took home best recording package for his artwork on the record.

Bowie’s awards were his first music Grammys after previously winning best music video in 1985 for Jazzin’ For Blue Jean and a lifetime achievement award in 2006.

A photograph of David Bowie by Gavin Evan (Sotheby’s)

Backstage, Blackstar producer Kevin Killen said: “It’s kind of startling it’s taken that long for an artist who’s been so magnificent throughout his whole career.”

Killen said Bowie’s ill health during the making of Blackstar “did not impede (him), if anything it spurred him on”.

“He was incredibly enthusiastic every day he came in and was really determined to make this record on his own terms,” he said.

“It was inspirational for all of us to see him to do that.”