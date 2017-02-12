David Bowie awarded posthumous Grammy for Blackstar album

David Bowie has won a posthumous Grammy for his last release Blackstar.

The British musician, who died after a cancer battle in January 2016 aged 69, won the award for best engineered non-classical album.

The award was announced during a non-televised ceremony ahead of the main show at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Joe LaPorta and Kevin Killen with the award (Chris Pizzello/AP)

On stage, David’s music producer Kevin Killen said: “To have been in a room to watch this man … to make the music that he made and to come in every day and inspire us was a thrill beyond all thrills.”

David is also nominated for best alternative music album, best rock performance and best rock song for the single Blackstar.

Jonathan Barnbrook won the Grammy for best recording package for his artwork on David’s album Blackstar.

A mural to Bowie (Anthony Devlin/PA)

He said: “To quote David Bowie at the 1975 Grammys: ‘Good evening ladies and gentlemen and others’.”

Jonathan said David had a “very rare quality of getting people to create their best work”.