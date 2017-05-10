David Beckham's acting defended by King Arthur co-star Charlie Hunnam at European premiere

Actor Charlie Hunnam has defended David Beckham’s acting talents, describing his King Arthur co-star as a “humble” and “serious” actor.

The former England captain plays a cameo role as Trigger in Guy Ritchie’s retelling of the classic story.

But film fans have already branded the father-of-four’s performance as “cringeworthy” after spotting him in a recent teaser clip.

Hitting back at the critics, Charlie, who plays the legendary king, told the Press Association: “It was lovely (working with Beckham), he did an amazing job.

“He is very quiet and humble and serious.

“I thought it was a lark, I thought he was just going to show up for a laugh because he is Guy’s friend, but he took it all very, very seriously.”

His comments came as he stepped on to the red carpet for the King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword European premiere in London’s Leicester Square on Wednesday.

Beckham, 42, attended the event with his oldest son Brooklyn and admitted to the crowd that he felt “nervous” about how his latest foray on to the big screen would be received.

But praising his long-time friend’s work on the set, Guy said: “He was fantastic, I love old Becksy.

“He is a fabulous actor and a real pleasure to be with.”

Asked if he thought a career in the movie industry beckons for the sports star, he added: “I don’t know yet, one step at a time.”

The trio were joined at the premiere by cast members Poppy Delevingne and Game Of Thrones star Aidan Gillan. The film also stars Jude Law and Eric Bana.

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword is released in UK cinemas on May 19.