David Beckham wins major dad points for throwing shade at Brooklyn online

David Beckham is one cool dad – not only was he one of the world’s top sportsmen of his generation and one heck of a natty dresser, but he’s also down with social media and pretty funny on it.

And the retired football ace has completely shown that he’s cooler than his eldest son Brooklyn, 17, by shaming him spectacularly during an Instagram live video.

In a case of trolling perfection, 41-year-old David added to the comments during Brooklyn’s live broadcast, which the teenager was conducting in order to entertain his fans and let them ask him questions.

The first of David’s cheeky comments saw him write: “U should be at school.”

Proper lols so far, until he then piped up and accused his lad of stealing his clothes.

David wrote: “That’s my shirt.”

DAVID BECKHAM'S COMMENTS 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xOZvk7YyX7 — Common White Girl (@girlposts) January 23, 2017

The hilarious moments were screengrabbed and shared online in all their glory as beady-eyed fans had a right old giggle at this father-son take-down.

Later in the day, and still clad in David’s checked shirt, Brooklyn posted a moody, typical teen-style snap, under which David commented: “Nice shirt bust where did u get that from ??? [sic].”

david beckham commenting on brooklyn's photo, kills me pic.twitter.com/NLQMuz3p3e — heidi (@INVSIBLESTILES) January 23, 2017

This is even better than the time Brooklyn was celebrating hitting one million Instagram followers and David videobombed his moment to brag about having 52 million followers.

Shade of the highest level. We can’t wait to see Brooklyn’s response…