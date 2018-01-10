David Beckham launches a grooming line, here's his best (and worst) hairstyles
David Beckham – ex footballer, husband of Victoria, British icon and all-round superstar – is launching his own grooming range. Which makes a lot of sense, because who wouldn’t want to be as handsomely groomed as Becks?
The 42-year-old announced the forthcoming launch of House 99, a men’s grooming line of 21 products – covering everything from hair to moisturisers.
“For me, grooming is not only about how you look, but how you feel,” David said in a statement. “It’s about being comfortable, trying new things and shaping your next look. I created House 99 to give people the inspiration, as well as the right products, to experiment and feel completely at home doing so.”
It’s a collaboration with L’Oreal and takes a ‘holistic approach’ to grooming. The products include Going Big Thickening & Purifying Shampoo, to help you emulate David’s luscious locks; Get Groomed Purifying Beard Scrub, including charcoal and volcanic stone; and Bold Statement Tattoo Body Moisturiser with SPF 30 – if you’ve got tats like Becks.
He’s never been one to have the same style for long so, in celebration of the new range, we’ve had a look back at some of Becks’ most memorable hairstyles – the good and the bad.
The Nineties curtains
When he went very blond
And then it was gone
The mohawk
The choppy blonde barnet
When it got so long he needed an Alice band
The cornrows
The early man bun
The Hanson
The quiff
The mod flat-fringe
The blonde buzzcut
The hipster side-parting
The sweep back
And finally… the shaggy bob
