David Beckham is unrecognisable in his King Arthur movie role

David Beckham has landed a small role in the upcoming King Arthur movie, directed by his good friend, Guy Ritchie.

The film, which hits theatres on May 12, is another telling of the legendary Arthur and his sword Excalibur.

Arthur must discover his past in order to save the future of his kingdom. #KingArthur A post shared by King Arthur (@kingarthurmovie) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

According to IMDb, Beckham has been given the part of "Blackleg Leader," which in itself doesn’t sound like the kind of role for one of the most stylish men in the world.

That is until you see the face transformation he went through.

Rough day at the office @kingarthurmovie @guyritchie A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

We’ll give you a minute to digest that...

Given a caption "Rough day at the office @Kingarthurmovie @Guyritchie", the former footballer is barely recognisable under that scarred and mangled make-up.

The film stars Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law and is due for an Irish release on May 12.