David Beckham is unrecognisable in his King Arthur movie role
David Beckham has landed a small role in the upcoming King Arthur movie, directed by his good friend, Guy Ritchie.
The film, which hits theatres on May 12, is another telling of the legendary Arthur and his sword Excalibur.
According to IMDb, Beckham has been given the part of "Blackleg Leader," which in itself doesn’t sound like the kind of role for one of the most stylish men in the world.
That is until you see the face transformation he went through.
We’ll give you a minute to digest that...
Given a caption "Rough day at the office @Kingarthurmovie @Guyritchie", the former footballer is barely recognisable under that scarred and mangled make-up.
The film stars Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law and is due for an Irish release on May 12.
