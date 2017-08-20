David Beckham in New York with son Brooklyn as he prepares to start university
20/08/2017 - 17:53:54Back to Showbiz Home
David Beckham has shared a sweet picture of himself and son Brooklyn in New York as the teenager gets settled in before starting university.
Budding photographer Brooklyn, 18, received his A-level results last week and is thought to be attending Parsons, an art and design college.
Former footballer David shared a photograph of the pair in the Big Apple on social media.
He has his arm around his eldest son’s shoulders in the image, which was captioned: “Englishmen in New York.”
On Saturday, David’s wife Victoria told of her pride at Brooklyn’s exam results.
She shared a snap of the pair on Instagram, writing: “We are all so proud of you Brooklyn.
“Amazing A level results and off to college.
“We love you so much and will miss you.”
Victoria added the hashtags “#yesiamcrying” and “#emotional” to her post.
Join the conversation - comment here