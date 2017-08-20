David Beckham in New York with son Brooklyn as he prepares to start university

David Beckham has shared a sweet picture of himself and son Brooklyn in New York as the teenager gets settled in before starting university.

Budding photographer Brooklyn, 18, received his A-level results last week and is thought to be attending Parsons, an art and design college.

Former footballer David shared a photograph of the pair in the Big Apple on social media.

Englishmen in New York @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

He has his arm around his eldest son’s shoulders in the image, which was captioned: “Englishmen in New York.”

On Saturday, David’s wife Victoria told of her pride at Brooklyn’s exam results.

She shared a snap of the pair on Instagram, writing: “We are all so proud of you Brooklyn.

“Amazing A level results and off to college.

“We love you so much and will miss you.”

Victoria added the hashtags “#yesiamcrying” and “#emotional” to her post.
