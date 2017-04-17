David Beckham eggs on Cruz as celebrities get into Easter spirit

David Beckham treated son Cruz to some rather unusual eggs for Easter – raw quail eggs.

The former footballer shared a video on Instagram which showed him and his youngest son, 12, at a restaurant, knocking back drinks containing the uncooked eggs.

He captioned the footage: “Wait for it Wait for it Wait for it @cruzbeckham.

“Maybe first and last Uni shot.”

Wait for it Wait for it Wait for it 🙈😫😝😂😂 @cruzbeckham Maybe first and last Uni shot 💜 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 14, 2017 at 7:33pm PDT

Uni shots typically contain raw quail eggs, sesame seeds and other ingredients.

Several other celebrities have been enjoying a more traditional Easter.

Model and actress Kelly Brook shared a photograph on Twitter showing her with bunny ears on and carrying a basket of foil-covered chocolate eggs.

Happy Easter Bunnies Make sure you stock up on all your Cute Easter Goodies this Weekend 🐇 https://t.co/w9HsCQtVzB pic.twitter.com/2gHtZ3j4uj — Kelly Brook (@IAMKELLYBROOK) April 14, 2017

Other images on Instagram showed Kelly and her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi enjoying a trip to France.

She told her 708,000 followers: “Happy Easter from Jeremy and I. We are currently in Jeremy’s Home in France (My Second Home).”

Fearne Cotton wished her fans a Happy Easter and shared a photograph of herself wearing an Easter bonnet adorned with googly-eyed pom-poms.

Today I shall mostly be wearing... A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Apr 15, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

US singer Mariah Carey was reunited with her ex Nick Cannon as they painted eggs with their five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

The star shared a picture of the family dying their eggs on Instagram, and told her 5.6 million followers: “Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family @nickcannon.”