David Beckham eggs on Cruz as celebrities get into Easter spirit
David Beckham treated son Cruz to some rather unusual eggs for Easter – raw quail eggs.
The former footballer shared a video on Instagram which showed him and his youngest son, 12, at a restaurant, knocking back drinks containing the uncooked eggs.
He captioned the footage: “Wait for it Wait for it Wait for it @cruzbeckham.
“Maybe first and last Uni shot.”
Uni shots typically contain raw quail eggs, sesame seeds and other ingredients.
Several other celebrities have been enjoying a more traditional Easter.
Model and actress Kelly Brook shared a photograph on Twitter showing her with bunny ears on and carrying a basket of foil-covered chocolate eggs.
Happy Easter Bunnies Make sure you stock up on all your Cute Easter Goodies this Weekend 🐇 https://t.co/w9HsCQtVzB pic.twitter.com/2gHtZ3j4uj— Kelly Brook (@IAMKELLYBROOK) April 14, 2017
Other images on Instagram showed Kelly and her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi enjoying a trip to France.
She told her 708,000 followers: “Happy Easter from Jeremy and I. We are currently in Jeremy’s Home in France (My Second Home).”
Fearne Cotton wished her fans a Happy Easter and shared a photograph of herself wearing an Easter bonnet adorned with googly-eyed pom-poms.
US singer Mariah Carey was reunited with her ex Nick Cannon as they painted eggs with their five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
The star shared a picture of the family dying their eggs on Instagram, and told her 5.6 million followers: “Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family @nickcannon.”
