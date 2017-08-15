David Beckham completes Disney castle toy after six days

David Beckham has finished creating a Lego Disney castle, believed to be for his daughter Harper, after starting construction almost one week ago.

The retired footballer shared a late-night picture of himself smiling while next to the completed toy, which includes more than 4,000 pieces.

He wrote, on Instagram: “1am done… Someone’s gonna have a nice surprise in the morning, zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.”

Beckham included a princess emoji in his caption, hinting it could be a surprise for his youngest child Harper, who enjoys dressing up as Elsa from Disney’s Frozen.

Six days earlier, the 42-year-old had told his nearly 40 million followers on the social networking site that he was taking it upon himself to build the complex toy.

He admitted he was “confused” as he looked at the task in front of him, but that he was “so excited” to get to work on the elaborate iteration of the classic building set.

Looking down at the instructions and with the thousands of tiny pieces on a sun-lounger next to him, Beckham wrote: “Page 1 of the Disney castle, 4000 pieces 490 pages of instructions I look confused but I’m so excited.”

The front of the box showed that the item was for people age 16 and older.

Harper, six, is Beckham’s youngest child with wife Victoria Beckham – they are also parents to sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and 12-year-old Cruz.