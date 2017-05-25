David Beckham and Nicole Kidman among A-list stars at Aids fundraiser in Cannes

David Beckham, Dionne Warwick and Nicole Kidman were among the A-list guests at a charity gala in Cannes on Thursday.

amfAR: The Foundation for Aids Research is an international non-profit organisation for support, education and advocacy that regularly draws star-studded guest lists for its fundraisers.

Uma Thurman at the gala (Arthur Mola/AP)

At the 70th Cannes Film Festival, actors and singers rubbed shoulders with models and sports stars in the name of a good cause while showing off their best red carpet gowns and tuxedos.

Screen stars Uma Thurman, Lindsay Lohan, Diane Kruger, Eva Longoria, Melissa George, Christoph Waltz, Jessica Chastain, Chris Tucker and Will Smith also turned out for the event.

Nicki Minaj on the gala’s red carpet (Arthur Mola/AP)

They were joined by singers Rita Ora and Nicki Minaj, socialite Paris Hilton, and models Millie Mackintosh, Lara Stone, Kate Upton, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin.

Elsewhere at the film festival, Robert Pattinson was in town to promote his new film Good Time, a crime drama about a bank robber on the run.

Lindsay Lohan at Cannes (Arthur Mola/AP)

He posed for a daytime photocall on the beach before suiting up for an evening on the red carpet at a screening of the film which is due to be released in August.

Robert Pattinson promoting Good Time (Alastair Grant/AP)

Festival attendees also saw a screening of TV series revival Twin Peaks, where director David Lynch led his cast on the red carpet.