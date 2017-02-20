David Baddiel praised for The Trouble With Dad dementia documentary

Back to Showbiz Home

David Baddiel has said he was “very, very touched” by the positive response to his documentary about dementia.

The comedian’s programme about his father, The Trouble With Dad, aired on Channel 4 this evening and messages praising the “sensitive” and “brave” way it handled the subject soon flooded Twitter.

David, 52, tweeted his thanks to a viewer after the show aired.

David’s father Colin, 82, suffers from Pick’s disease – a rare type of dementia that can see sufferers become sexually uninhibited and prone to swearing and rude behaviour.

The film focused on the relationship between David and his brother Ivor and Colin, who is housebound and receives 24-hour care.

Prior the show airing, David had told his 480,000 followers on Twitter that it was not a standard documentary about dementia.

Many viewers said the emotional programme both made them smile and moved them to tears.

“Trouble With Dad was an amazing, heartfelt representation of dementia. I cried both happy and sad tears,” tweeted another.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, David Baddiel

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz