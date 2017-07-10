David and Victoria Beckham celebrate ‘little princess’ Harper’s sixth birthday

David and Victoria Beckham marked their daughter Harper’s sixth birthday by sharing pictures of her at a Buckingham Palace tea party from last week.

The retired footballer and ex-Spice Girl shared pictures on their Instagram pages of their youngest child dressed as a princess, while meeting Princess Eugenie with her friends at the event.

Harper was one of many youngsters at the royal residence last week for a private tea party, an event confirmed to the Press Association.

Happy Birthday to our special little young lady …Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x ❤️ @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

The pictures proved too lovely for the proud parents not to share with their combined 54.8 million followers on her birthday on Monday.

One shot shared on David’s page showed him cuddling his daughter with Buckingham Palace as the backdrop.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to our special little young lady… Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives…

“Happy 6th birthday (I can’t believe your 6 already) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x (sic).”

Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

The sporting star’s second picture showed Harper and six little girls posing inside the Palace with Eugenie kneeling on the floor along with them.

David wrote: “Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x.”

A snap shared by Victoria of Harper in her princess costume – chosen because she knew she was going to the Palace – saw her standing in front of the grand building with a balloon in her hand.

Our little birthday princess x Kisses 💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:51am PDT

Along with the photo, also posted on the morning of Harper’s birthday, Victoria wrote: “Our little birthday princess x Kisses.”

The previous day, Victoria had shared a family photo on her social media page of herself and David with family members as they celebrated their youngest child’s birthday.

Family day to celebrate Harpers birthday x We love u all so much x kisses @davidbeckham @jackie.adams_ @louisesadams @christianadams_79 @emma.strafford @sandra_beckham49 @lynnebeckham72 @joannebeckham @krissydonners @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @libbyyadams x VB ✨love u all x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

In the picture’s caption, she wrote: “Family day to celebrate Harpers birthday x We love u all so much.”

On her Instagram story – a reel of pictures and video that disappears after 24 hours – Victoria revealed that Harper was greeted by a large pile of presents and balloons and a family breakfast to mark her big day.

Harper was born on July 10 2011, and is the youngest of the Beckhams’ four children.

Their eldest child, son Brooklyn, is 18, while middle sons Romeo and Cruz are 14 and 12 respectively.

David and Victoria recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary, as they tied the knot on July 4 1999.