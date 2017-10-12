Dave Grohl: I broke gig curfew because I knew we could afford the fine

Back to Showbiz Home

Dave Grohl has admitted the Foo Fighters broke the curfew at their O2 Arena gig even though they had been warned of a fine – because he decided they could afford to pay it.

The American rock band performed nearly three hours of their hits at last month’s sold-out show in London, meaning they were on stage past the 11pm cut-off point.

But Grohl, 48, told NME: “We were told there was a hard curfew at 11 and we’d get fined if we didn’t meet it.

“So I asked how much it would be if we went over time, and I thought, ‘We can afford that’, so we just carried on playing.”

The concert featured a special appearance by 80s pop star Rick Astley, who sang his hit Never Gonna Give You Up to the crowd’s delight.

Dave Grohl (Yui Mok/PA)

Grohl said: “Rick is the man. The seventh Foo Fighter. He’s such a sweetheart.”

“I love that he gets nervous before playing,” he added. “He’s Rick Astley! It’s like he’s Muhammad Ali! You just wouldn’t be nervous, but he’s such a good guy.”

The rocker said he and the rest of the band still favour humour when it comes to pre-show rituals.

“I’m trying to grow up but I don’t know if it’s working,” he said.

“I honestly feel like, for me, the best way to walk on stage is while everyone’s f****** laughing. Like at The O2 until 20 mins before we walked on stage.”

:: For the full interview pick up your free copy of NME magazine tomorrow.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, Music, UK, Showbiz, Grohl, UK, Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz