Dave Chappelle's specials were Netflix's most viewed comedy specials ever

Dave Chappelle’s much-anticipated return to comedy seems to have gone down extremely well with Netflix viewers.

The streaming giant acquired the rights to three Chappelle specials, two of which debuted on the service in March.

And, if a letter to investors is to be believed, Deep in the Heart of Texas and Age of Spin were Netflix’s most viewed comedy specials ever.

“The triumphant return of a comedy legend in Dave Chappelle: Collection 1 was our most viewed comedy special ever,” the company, which is usually very secretive about its viewership, said.

Netflix reportedly spent $60 million (£47 million) on the specials, including one that is yet to be released, with each hour-long episode generating a lot of buzz – although they didn’t come without controversy.

Many viewers complained about the comic’s jokes about women, Bill Cosby and the LGBT community, on what was his first major show following a self-imposed 13-year hiatus.

Comedy has become a central focus for Netflix, and the news bodes well for the Chris Rock specials heading on to the service later this year.