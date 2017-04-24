Dave Bautista welcomed chance to show emotional side in Guardians sequel

Actor and wrestler Dave Bautista made the age-old saying “don’t judge a book by its cover” personal as he spoke about exploring his emotional side for his latest film role.

The former WWE star plays red-tattooed fighter Drax in Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2, but he said there is more to the giant than people expect.

While the sci-fi comedy sees him throw some hilarious one-liners at co-stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Pom Klementieff, his character also shows glimpses of a more sensitive soul.

Guardians Of The Galaxy cast (Ian West/PA)

Speaking at the film’s premiere at London’s Eventim Apollo on Monday, he told the Press Association: “I am an emotional person and putting that depth into the character meant a lot to me as an actor and as a person.

“I think a lot of guys who look like me may not be as open to being emotional on film.”

While Dave described the “wonderful time” he had working on set with his “buddies”, co-star Karen Gillan told how behaviour behind the scenes had its X-rated moments – especially when it came to Yondu actor Michael Rooker.

“There was one point where Michael flashed us all,” said the Scottish actress, who plays the mysterious Nebula.

Dave Bautista ( Vianney Le Caer/AP)

“He had his bare bottom pressed up against the glass for some reason, so that was a real highlight.

“Sadly it was not painted Yondu blue at the time – which would have been preferable.”