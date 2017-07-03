Darren Kennedy to co-host Xposé

Darren Kennedy is to co-host Xposé this week as part of the show's summer series of guest presenters.

Darren is the first male host so far and is following Thalia Heffernan's recent stint.

Darren has hosted TV shows on BBC, Channel 5 and ITV. He also developed and produced documentary ‘Gay Daddy’, lifestyle transformation series ‘The Unemployables’, and fronted fashion and entertainment show ‘#Trending’.

The broadcaster is a regular on the front row at London Fashion Week, and is well known in the fashion world for his high profile collaborations with Louis Copeland and Specsavers. Darren has also worked with some of the world’s most influential brands, including Hugo Boss, BMW, British Fashion Council, Mr Porter, Google, Topman, Reiss, and most recently MAC Cosmetics.

Other high profile guest presenters will be announced over the course of the summer.

Speaking about joining the Xposé team as a guest host, Darren said: “As a longtime friend of the show, I'm delighted to be guest hosting Xposé for the week. So far I've spent most of the summer travelling from London and Paris Fashion Weeks, to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and the Monaco Grand Prix so it's a real treat to guest host Xposé, be on home turf, and catch up with the TV3 gang.

"Most importantly of all, I can't wait to bring viewers the latest in entertainment and fashion news each evening. We're going to have lots fun!”

Xposé airs weeknights on TV3 and 3e.