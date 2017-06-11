Dark times ahead for EastEnders' Lauren Branning

EastEnders viewers will see Lauren Branning’s life start its downward spiral as her jealous sister considers outing her secrets.

Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald) has been getting increasingly frustrated about living in the shadow of her seemingly perfect sister, Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa).

But when she realises that Lauren’s shady boyfriend Steven Beale (Aaron Sidwell) is having doubts about her loyalty, she begins to wonder whether this could be her chance to bring her sister down.

Will Abi tell all to Steve? (BBC)

These first-look pictures show Abi approaching Steven in Albert Square – but will she be able to tell him about Lauren’s secrets?

Fans of the BBC soap have recently seen Lauren kiss her boss Josh Hemmings (Eddie Eyre) who has developed feelings for her, but the relationship is complicated even further by her unplanned pregnancy.

She was tricked into getting pregnant by Steven sabotaging their contraception, but does not know what her boyfriend has done and so has been keeping her pregnancy and plans for an abortion secret.

The future looks dark for Lauren (BBC)

With Steven known for his volatile temper and soap producer Sean O’Connor having promised a “gothic” storyline, things could be set to get much darker for Lauren.

These scenes are due to air on June 20 on BBC One.