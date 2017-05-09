Danny Dyer's back - Mick Carter faces surprises on Queen Vic return

EastEnders star Danny Dyer is set to make his comeback, with first-look pictures of his return released.

The scenes show Danny as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter poring over paperwork for the boozer as he sits at his kitchen table.

Mick may well be looking confused by his admin as it could contain the news that, in his absence, mum Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) sold the freehold of the pub to pay for dog Lady Di’s vet bills and repairs to the building after its leaking roof collapsed on her.

Shirley has news for Mick when he returns (Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

Shirley will also have to confess that she forged her son’s signature to complete the sale, and that new owner Fi Browning (Lisa Faulkner) has already made some tough changes at the Vic with bad boy bar manager Woody (Lee Ryan).

Added to the tricky situation behind the bar is Mick’s history with barmaid Whitney Carter (Shona McGarty), his daughter-in-law who he has previously kissed and who he had grown a little too close to before leaving Walford.

Mick has been away in Bulgaria (BBC)

Mick has been away from Albert Square tending to daughter Nancy, who was hit by a car while backpacking in Bulgaria.

Danny’s last appearance in the BBC1 soap was on March 23 and he is due back on screen on May 19.