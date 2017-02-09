Danny Dyer joins the unlikely list of contenders to be the next Doctor

He might not be the first name that springs to mind when you think of the new Time Lord, but Danny Dyer is carving out a niche for unexpected occurrences – who, for example, would have thought he would be related to royalty?

East End geezer and Queen Vic landlord Danny is the latest actor to attach himself to the Doctor Who recast rumours, hinting that he’d be happy to swap Albert Square for the Tardis.

The EastEnders star told the Daily Star: “I’d be interested in it. I could see myself in the scarf and all that.

Danny has been a hit with soap viewers (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I think I could do it easy. I’d keep my accent too.”

That is something we would dearly love to see.

There’s even been an online petition demanding the BBC let him quit EastEnders to take up a role as the Doctor.

Peter Capaldi is stepping down as the Doctor (Ben Birchall/PA)

It reads: “My understanding is that Danny Dyer has a contract in EastEnders until October this year. Mr Dyer should then move into the position of the new Doctor.”

We’re sad to say that it doesn’t seem likely Danny will step forward when the Doctor regenerates, but there are plenty of other names in the mix – here are a few of the more outlandish ones.

Miranda Hart

(Ian West/PA)

The comedian’s previous roles – as a clumsy cleaner, an unlucky-in-love shop owner and a midwife – don’t seem such a natural fit for becoming a Time Lord, but Miranda was the fourth most likely contender with the bookies at the end of January.

David Mitchell

(Anthony Devlin/PA)

David will forever be the rather cowardly, low-achieving Mark from Peep Show in so many viewers’ eyes that while he has been rumoured for the part, we just can’t see him as the Doctor.

James Corden

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Don’t get us wrong, we’d love to see James in the programme. But he’s such a big star in the US now, especially as Car Pool Karaoke friend to the A-listers, that we just can’t see him trading it all for the role.

Hugh Grant

(Ian West/PA)

We’re far too used to Hugh’s typecasting as the bumbling love interest in romcoms to have him top of our favourites list as the Doctor.

Dame Helen Mirren

(Ian West/PA)

It’s about time the Doctor was female as far as we’re concerned, but Dame Helen Mirren seems a bit of a far-fetched potential casting. Yes, the Doctor is certainly a plum role, but Dame Helen is such a huge movie star that she’d have to be a serious Whovian to put off her Hollywood career for the programme’s filming schedule.