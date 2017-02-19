Danny Dyer is a 'consummate professional' bosses say

EastEnders bosses have strongly denied claims about Danny Dyer’s behaviour on set, calling him the “consummate professional”.

The star is currently taking a “short break” from filming following reports that he was suffering from exhaustion.

The Sun on Sunday reported that he had taken time off after clashing with the BBC soap’s cast and crew.

A show spokeswoman said there is “absolutely no truth in any of these allegations”.

Danny at the NTAs last year (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Danny is always a consummate professional.

“Danny has never walked off set, nor has he ever lost his temper or been rude to anyone at work.

“Danny is an extremely popular member of cast and respected by everyone on the show.”

The BBC previously said Danny’s break was “not enforced by bosses” and denied he had quit the show.

The 39-year-old, who plays pub landlord Mick Carter, joined the Walford-based soap in 2013.

On the EastEnders set in 2014 (Jack Barnes/BBC/PA)

He has proved a popular addition, having remained behind the bar at the Queen Victoria pub ever since.

Before EastEnders, he was best known for appearing in British films Human Traffic, Mean Machine and The Football Factory, as well as fronting his own TV series, Danny Dyer’s Deadliest Men.

The actor, known for his hard-man roles, recently made headlines when he discovered William the Conqueror, Edward III and Thomas Cromwell were among his ancestors in an episode of the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are?

The newspaper also reported that Danny has been spotted boarding a flight from London to South Africa this weekend.