Danny DeVito 'in talks to star in Dumbo remake'

Danny DeVito is reportedly in talks to star in Tim Burton’s live-action remake of Dumbo.

The pint-sized actor is being lined up to play a circus master whose business is taken over by an evil villain called Vandemere, according to Deadline.

Danny DeVito (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Casino Royale actress Eva Green is also in talks to star in the remake of Disney’s classic animation about the beloved baby circus elephant with the big, floppy ears.

She would play the role of Colette, a French trapeze artist who works for Vandemere and is a key role in the film, Deadline reported.

Eva Green (Chris Radburn/PA)

Dumbo joins the long list of Disney animations getting the live-action treatment following Beauty And The Beast, The Jungle Book, Cinderella, Maleficent (a spin on Sleeping Beauty) and Alice In Wonderland.

A release date for the film has not been confirmed.