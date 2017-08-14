Danniella Westbrook sets the record straight on pregnancy rumours

Reality TV star Danniella Westbrook has firmly denied pregnancy rumours following her engagement to Alan Thomason.

The former EastEnders actress and mother-of-two set the record straight on live television as she spoke about her history of drug addiction and new plastic surgery.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday, she joked: “I’m just fat at the moment, because I’m happy.”

Asked by temporary presenter and chat-show host Jeremy Kyle if she was expecting, she said simply: “Not the last time I looked, no.”

Westbrook, who featured in last year’s Celebrity Big Brother, also dismissed criticism after previously admitting that she had taken cocaine while pregnant.

“I actually don’t care what people think,” she said.

“It’s part of the job (of being in the public eye): you get paid very good money to take a load of rubbish sometimes and we do things that set ourselves up.”

Admitting she has been “bitten” by her own honesty on some occasions, she added: “My nan said to me that if you can’t stand on your morals, you can’t stand on your feet – so if I get caught doing something wrong, I do put my hands up and learn from it.”

The 43-year-old also showed off the results of a recent facelift she had to correct damage caused by a previous operation that left her with osteoporosis in her face.

Commenting on the skin-tightening procedure in Poland, she joked: “I woke up and looked like an emoji.”
