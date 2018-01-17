Danielle Lloyd on possiblity of gender selection: I want a family balance

Reality TV star Danielle Lloyd has defended her decision to consider gender selection when having another child because she wants a “family balance”.

The former Miss England and Celebrity Big Brother contestant, 34, has four boys and has previously said she is keen to have a girl.

Lloyd appeared on ITV’s Loose Women to discuss the controversial method of gender selection, which allows parents to choose the sex of their baby, but which is currently not legal in the UK.

She said she has faced some criticism, but said: “I do stand by my decision.

“I think, for me, it’s about family balance as well. I totally understand why there are two sides to the story – some people don’t agree with it, some people do.

“But for me, I’ve just always wanted that little baby girl.

“I love my boys, I’m so thankful I’ve got them and I wouldn’t change them for the world, my house is a crazy house, but they even keep saying to me, ‘mummy, is our little baby sister in there yet?’ and I’m like, ‘no that’s just my food’.”

She added: “I understand (people) have got opinions, but why judge me?”

Asked about the criticism she has received, Lloyd said: “There are people that can’t have children, and I totally sympathise. I couldn’t imagine being in that situation because I’ve got four beautiful boys and I love them, I live for my kids.”

She said she has desperately wanted a daughter because of her strong relationship with her own mother, and because she is worried that “boys go off, they get girlfriends and they go off and play football and do whatever” when they grow up.

She also said that to have a girl after having four boys will be a “different experience” for her.

Lloyd said she is currently not certain if she will go through with the gender selection process, which is legal in America, and that she still has a lot of investigating to do.

She later said that she wants her “family to be complete” and shared her concern that if she continues trying to have babies naturally, she might “end up with 10 boys”.

“A lot of people say that, obviously, as long as the baby’s healthy then it shouldn’t matter,” she said.

“But I just think everyone is going to have their opinions. It’s something I want to do and it’s my life.”

Lloyd welcomed her fourth son Ronnie in September last year, her first child with fiance Michael O’Neill.

Her older three boys, Archie, Harry and George, are from her previous marriage to footballer Jamie O’Hara.