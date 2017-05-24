Daniel Craig's tribute to fellow Bond Sir Roger Moore: Nobody Does It Better

Daniel Craig has joined Pierce Brosnan in paying tribute to their James Bond predecessor Sir Roger Moore after his death aged 89.

The longest reigning 007 died in Switzerland on Monday after a “short but brave battle with cancer”, his family said.

Nobody Does It Better - love Daniel

An image of Sir Roger with his arm around Daniel as they both wore tuxedos was posted to official Bond social media accounts on Tuesday night.

In an apparent reference to the theme of Sir Roger’s The Spy Who Loved Me, Daniel wrote: “Nobody Does It Better – love Daniel.”

Pierce, who like Daniel has starred as Bond four times, described Sir Roger as “magnificent” as he shared a photograph on Instagram of the pair together.

He wrote: “It is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning.

“You were a magnificent James Bond and one that lead the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humour for years to come.”

Dear Sir Roger Moore, It is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning. You were a big part of my life, from The Saint to James Bond.. .you were a magnificent James Bond and one that lead the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humor for years to come. My sincerest condolences to your family and children. RIP

Sir Roger’s three children Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian confirmed the actor’s death.

In a statement, they said: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer.”

They said they would focus their attentions on supporting his wife, Kristina, and added that there will be a private funeral held in Monaco in “accordance with our father’s wishes”.

The debonair star added a lighthearted touch to the 007 role during his seven performances.

He will also be remembered for the 1960s TV series The Saint and for his early 1970s show The Persuaders! in which he starred alongside Tony Curtis.

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson said Sir Roger’s “legacy shall live on through his films and the millions of lives he touched”.

Jane Seymour, who starred with Sir Roger in 1973′s Live And Let Die, remembered him as being “funny, kind and thoughtful to everyone around him”.

Among Sir Roger’s Bond films were Moonraker, A View To A Kill and The Man With The Golden Gun.

Off-screen, he was respected for his charity work. He was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 1999 and a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE) in 2003.