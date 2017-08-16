Daniel Craig: I will be James Bond again

Daniel Craig has confirmed he will return as the next James Bond – but said he hopes to “go out on a high note” as it will likely be his last.

The actor made the announcement while appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night.

Craig, 49, was met with rapturous applause as he replied “yes” when the US presenter asked if he will play the next Bond.

“I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note and I can’t wait,” Craig added.

Within the last few days he has been saying no deal had yet been struck over the next 007 instalment, which is due out in 2019.

He told US radio station Magic that he would “love to do it” but was weighing up “personal decisions”.

TONIGHT: Daniel Craig makes an announcement that will leave you shaken, not stirred. #JamesBond #LSSC pic.twitter.com/gaSgVs3LkN — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 16, 2017

Craig has so far appeared in four Bond films – Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.