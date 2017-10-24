Dancing On Ice starts teasing celebrity line-up for new series

Dancing On Ice fans have started speculating over the show’s celebrity line-up as its social media channels teased fans with a sneak preview.

The ice skating show, which is returning to ITV early next year after a four-year break, will see its former hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby back as presenters.

Skating professionals Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill are also returning to the show – this time as judges, after previously appearing as coaches – alongside newcomer Ashley Banjo, of dance troupe Diversity fame.

While the show’s hosting and judging teams have been confirmed, the star contestants have yet to be unveiled.

On Monday, the programme’s official Instagram and Twitter channels posted a close-up picture of a man’s bare torso, his hand holding cubes of ice.

Our brand new celebs are getting to grips with the ice ????? Follow us for more first looks of our #DancingOnIce line-up @itv #ITV A post shared by Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) on Oct 23, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

The caption read: “Our brand new celebs are getting to grips with the ice.”

Fans responded to the picture on both platforms, with one on Instagram suggesting the unidentified man is McFly star Harry Judd.

On Twitter, several people thought it could be rugby professional Max Evans.

I think it's Max Evans!? Maybe😂 — Lucy McDonald (@Lucymcdxo) October 23, 2017

“I think it’s Max Evans!? Maybe,” one wrote, responding under the image.

Dancing On Ice aired for nine seasons, with the last one in 2014 featuring former winners and contestants from the other eight series.

The final series was won by singer and actor Ray Quinn.