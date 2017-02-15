Dancing Dessie may miss out on DWTS Ireland this Sunday due to illness

There are fears that Des Cahill won't be dancing up a storm this weekend on Dancing with the Stars Ireland.

The RTÉ Sport presenter is suffering a bout of conjunctivitis, a sinus infection, fluid on the knee and a calf strain.

That's quite a lot to content with, without adding a new dance number on top.

A doctor told him to rest and he has been unable to train for the upcoming round of the dancing competition.

If he's in top shape in time he'll be dancing to 'Quando, Quando, Quando' but that seems unlikely.

It was tweeted that Des got sick trying to keep up "with his much younger and cooler new friends."

So Des got sick trying to keep up with his much younger and cooler new friends. He'll probably ask where he can get ripped jeans next... pic.twitter.com/knvvD1JDYA — Paul Cahill (@paulcahill13) February 15, 2017

Des retweeted this, so we'll take it his new hobby is the cause of his injuries, yeah?

Recently, he told RTÉ Entertainment that continuing to work, while training with DWTS Ireland, has been taking its toll on him.

"I was home around 11:40pm Monday night," he told them. "I was in work at 5:30am on Tuesday morning, left [for dance training], got home again at 8pm. Then back in at 5:30am this morning."

You'd think that with the main event on Sunday their day of rest would be Saturday, but that's not the case.

"We're all in Ardmore for the rehearsals but I've to come in and do a four-hour Saturday Sport programme," he said.

He continued, saying his age and fitness levels were working against him but it was trying to do it all at once that was really dragging him down.

Here's wishing Dancing Dessie well and hoping we'll see him take to the floor in good health soon.