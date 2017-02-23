Dancer who fell off stage during Katy Perry's Brit Awards performance is 'okay'

The dancer who plunged from the stage during Katy Perry’s Brit Awards performance while dressed as a house is “okay”, a source close to the singer has confirmed.

Katy’s rendition of her new track Chained To The Rhythm saw her take aim at Donald Trump and Theresa May, but her political dig was slightly overshadowed by footage of one of the dancers tumbling off the edge of the stage during the live show.

Viewers were concerned that the unidentified performer – who wore a large house-shaped costume over her arms and head, along with the dozens of other backing dancers – had been hurt.

Katy Perry at the Brit Awards (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The source told the Press Association: “The dancer is okay and Katy went to see her as soon as she heard, and spent some time with her.”

Katy acknowledged the incident by sharing a post which mentioned the “stage mishap” during her explosive live set.

The US singer was joined by Bob Marley’s grandson Skip Marley as she also introduced two skeleton puppets dressed as the US president and the Prime Minister on to the stage.

President Trump’s puppet sported a long red tie and clutched the hand of Mrs May, mirroring last month’s meeting in the US when the two leaders briefly held hands in an awkward exchange.

Katy campaigned for Hillary Clinton in last year’s US election and her latest music video warns against “living in a bubble” as she visits a dystopian theme park, while the lyrics are also considered to be politically motivated.

While Katy entertained viewers with her mockery of the politicians, many were left unimpressed at the overall ceremony.

The 37th Brit Awards, held at London’s O2 Arena, have been described as “boring”, with some viewers complaining that the event was lacking in scandal.

Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The annual music event is known for its touch of anarchy, but Wednesday night’s show – hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis – went seemingly without a hitch.

One disappointed Brits fan wrote on Twitter: “I was so looking forward to watch the Brits last night but I was so disappointed as it was the most boring one I’ve ever seen #thebrits17.”

Another opined: “All these artists not getting pissed and saying the wrong thing like they used to. Boring AF #brits.”

“It was literally the most boring thing I’ve ever seen. Bring back 90′s era Brits, when pop stars had personalities,” one said.

Has to be the most boring Brits ever that! 💩 #BRITs2017 pic.twitter.com/J1xbypKdcA — Donna (@xDonna78) February 22, 2017

I was so looking forward to watch the Brits last night but I was so disappointed as it was the most boring one I've ever seen☹️#thebrits17 — Leona Gerguri (@Leonaguri) February 23, 2017

All these artists not getting pissed and saying the wrong thing like they used to.. boring AF #brits — Lauren E (@lauren_stylist) February 23, 2017

@sunnynorwich It was literally the most boring thing I've ever seen. Bring back 90's era Brits, when pop stars had personalities. — Pixolomew (@Pixolomew) February 23, 2017

However, some were happy with the ceremony, with one viewer writing: “LOVED Katy Perry’s performance on the #brits last night. Got a little political as well. Can’t believe people were calling the show boring.”

The Brit Awards included tributes to late pop stars David Bowie and George Michael, and saw Bowie win two posthumous awards just over a year after his death.

LOVED Katy Perry's performance on the #brits last night. Got a little political as well. Can't believe people were calling the show boring — Ben Moorman-Fuzi (@bfmoormanfuzi) February 23, 2017

Other winners included Little Mix – who opened the show with a futuristic performance – The 1975, Emeli Sande, Adele and One Direction.

Along with Katy, the likes of Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Robbie Williams and Skepta took to the stage to perform during the event.

The Brit Awards broadcast on ITV saw a slight drop in viewers from last year, with 5.4 million tuning in to watch compared with 2016′s 5.8 million, with a peak of 6.5 million.