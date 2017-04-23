Dance group Just Us stuns Britain's Got Talent viewers

Dance group Just Us moved Britain’s Got Talent viewers to tears with their emotional story and performance.

The team of five friends won judge Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer choice in Saturday’s episode after dancing a stunning routine despite their star performer suffering from scoliosis.

Just Us wowed judges and viewers (Thames/Syco Entertainment)

Julia Carlile, 15, needs to have surgery on her spine that would prevent her from dancing because of the metal rods used to support her frame, but has said that if Just Us win the ITV contest, she would spend the money on having her operation in the US where a different technique is used that does not involve the rods.

Crying at #BGT #justus amazing ❤️ their faces when they got the Golden Buzzer ❤️beautiful — Tracy (@Tracymw44) April 22, 2017

#justus on #BGT reduced me to tears. What a brave girl with an amazing attitude and outlook on life. What an #inspiration — Lena kwiecinski (@New_Visionary) April 22, 2017

Wow hats off to that lass from #justus goes to show you should never give up on your dreams! #BGT 👍🏻😢😢 — sam newman (@samnewman89) April 22, 2017

Just Us was not the only act to make viewers cry – 16-year-old singer Reuben Gray also made those watching emotional when his dad, who he had thought was out of the country as he is in the army, revealed that he had come along to surprise his son by sitting in the audience.

Cried my eyes out when his dad stood up on #BGT 😫 — Larn O'Dowd (@alanaodowdx) April 22, 2017

Wow just burst in to tears when his dad surprised him ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #BGT — DaniMac (@DanielleHoran) April 22, 2017

Fans of the programme were also impressed by some talented children in the auditions, including magician Issy Simpson who is just eight.

#IssySimpson is the best act I have ever seen on #BGT I would pay to see her perform her magic. She is amazing and only 8. — Linda O'Connell (@thebigloc) April 22, 2017

Izzy Simpson you are the real life Hermione Granger little lady! Congratulations that was insane #BGT #MagicalWitch ⚡️🔮📚 — Anita Graham (@LovGraham) April 22, 2017

Charley Dyson, nine, wowed viewers with his stunt scooter riding.

Wow that kid is awesome on his scooter #BGT — Ellen Stafford (@WebkinsWorld) April 22, 2017

Ahh Jesus if I was his Mum I'd be terrified he'd really hurt himself doing those spins on the scooter #BGT — Jess🌟 (@DaylsPringle) April 22, 2017

:: Britain’s Got Talent continues on April 29 at 8pm.