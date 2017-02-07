Dan Walker's breakfast TV gaffe gave everyone a chuckle this morning

The BBC Breakfast studios were smiling after Dan Walker misspoke this morning.

Introducing reporter Tim Muffett onto the show, Walker walked into a bit of a gaffe.

We reckon he should put the blame on the early hour.

Still, it raised the spirits of people watching.

@timmuffett @mrdanwalker There's been a lot worse on live TV at Breakfast. These little things help keep the nation smiling 😁 — Bernard Carey CMIOSH (@bernicarey) February 7, 2017

Walker himself took to Twitter to apologise, but it seems as if Muffett could see the funny side.