Dan Walker tried to launch a rocket on BBC Breakfast and it did not go well

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker will struggle to become the next Major Tim Peake after he failed the most basic of space exploration tasks … launching a rocket.

Dan and co-presenter Louise Minchin ventured outside the studio on Monday morning’s show as they both attempted to launch their own home-made rockets.

While Louise’s effort was pretty good, Dan’s was, in his own words, “pathetic”.

In anticipation of being roasted by viewers, the presenter got in ahead of them and made fun of his own woeful effort.

And have a look at Louise’s fantastic launch.

The launch was part of the BBC’s Terrific Scientific campaign for primary schools.
