Dan Walker loses new pound coin down back of BBC Breakfast sofa

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker found himself searching for money behind the show’s red sofa during a segment on the new pound coin.

Dan, 40, and co-host Louise Minchin, 48, were given two of the 12-sided coins by the Royal Mint to show viewers, a day before they enter circulation on Tuesday.

The cameras returned to the studio after the show aired a package on the coin, but Dan was nowhere to be seen.

Dan Walker lost his new pound coin on BBC Breakfast (BBC News)

“We have a first here. I have my pound coin. Dan has actually lost his pound coin,” Louise explained.

“The first pound coin down the back of the sofa already.”

Dan popped his head up from behind the sofa and told viewers: “I went for the first toss of the new pound coin, to do the head and tails thing. It disappeared down here somewhere.”

Louise asked him: “Have you got it yet?” to which he replied: “No”

But just as Louise was handing over to the local news, Dan popped up again brandishing his coin, delighted that he had found it.

The new coin, which will eventually replace the old “round pound”, has high-tech features, including a hologram, and has been described as the most secure coin in the world.