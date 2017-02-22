Dan Walker and Piers Morgan in breakfast TV brouhaha on Twitter

Rival breakfast show hosts Dan Walker and Piers Morgan have become embroiled in a Twitter spat over the popularity of their programmes.

BBC Breakfast anchor Dan, who replaced veteran broadcaster Bill Turnbull as the co-presenter of the programme last year, began the day innocently enough by asking viewers if they were up.

Dan Walker (Yui Mok/PA)

But when Good Morning Britain co-presenter Piers, 51, replied that the audience were tuned into his ITV show, things got a little heated.

Dan, 39, wrote on Twitter:

Hello there @BBCBreakfast people. We're up, we're on... are you with us? — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 22, 2017

Piers replied:

Dan, who is a devout Christian and has a background in BBC Sport, told him he was purveying fake news.

Piers posted a screenshot of Walker with the wrong caption underneath in which he had been incorrectly given the name of fellow broadcaster Charlie Stayt.

No offence @mrdanwalker - but do your employers even know who you are? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QaI0VgCykZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 22, 2017

To which Dan signed off:

Why don't you concentrate on your own show? 😂😂😂 All the best, Charlie https://t.co/BcExrdDQSD — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 22, 2017

Piers presents Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid while Dan co-hosts BBC Breakfast on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays with Louise Minchin.