Dan Walker and Piers Morgan in breakfast TV brouhaha on Twitter
22/02/2017 - 11:10:19Back to Showbiz Home
Rival breakfast show hosts Dan Walker and Piers Morgan have become embroiled in a Twitter spat over the popularity of their programmes.
BBC Breakfast anchor Dan, who replaced veteran broadcaster Bill Turnbull as the co-presenter of the programme last year, began the day innocently enough by asking viewers if they were up.
But when Good Morning Britain co-presenter Piers, 51, replied that the audience were tuned into his ITV show, things got a little heated.
Dan, 39, wrote on Twitter:
Hello there @BBCBreakfast people. We're up, we're on... are you with us?— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 22, 2017
Piers replied:
No mate, they're watching @GMB. https://t.co/86ejep99yb— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 22, 2017
Dan, who is a devout Christian and has a background in BBC Sport, told him he was purveying fake news.
No... they really aren't Piers #FakeNews 😂 https://t.co/J2yigZcmbO— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 22, 2017
Piers posted a screenshot of Walker with the wrong caption underneath in which he had been incorrectly given the name of fellow broadcaster Charlie Stayt.
No offence @mrdanwalker - but do your employers even know who you are? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QaI0VgCykZ— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 22, 2017
To which Dan signed off:
Why don't you concentrate on your own show? 😂😂😂 All the best, Charlie https://t.co/BcExrdDQSD— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 22, 2017
Piers presents Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid while Dan co-hosts BBC Breakfast on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays with Louise Minchin.
Join the conversation - comment here