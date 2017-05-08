Dame Barbara Windsor drama leaves viewers baffled

The BBC drama about Dame Barbara Windsor’s life has been slated by viewers who said all the jumping around in time made it feel like Doctor Who.

The programme recounted the veteran star’s rise to fame through flashbacks, with a total of four people playing the actress.

But viewers said the “confusing” format left them baffled, likening it to sci-fi show Doctor Who.

#babs it's like The 5 Doctors! The 4 Babs #DoctorWho — Dessie Rascal (@DessieRascal) May 7, 2017

I guess #babs is the new #DrWho shes doing more time traveling than most episodes — Fanxxxxtastic-Trada (@Fanxxxxtastic) May 7, 2017

This #Babs thing is more confusing than the most confusing Moffat Doctor Who episode. — Pete Hackett (@cultofwedgeuk) May 7, 2017

The show delved into the dark stories that plagued the star’s personal life before she began her 22-year stint as Peggy on EastEnders – including her turbulent relationship with her beloved father and her rocky marriage to first husband Ronnie Knight.

Some scenes saw the older version of Dame Barbara (played by Samantha Spiro) with her father, watching as the younger version (played by Jaime Winstone) lives her life.

But people watching said the “disjointed narrative” made it difficult to keep up.

I felt that could've been so much better. Maybe I'm comparing it to the Cilla biopic. Narrative all over the place. Such a shame. #Babs — Lewis Pringle (@lewispringle) May 7, 2017

I'm confused with all the flashbacks #BABS feel like I have early onset of dementia — Masato Jones 🇯🇵 (@masatostudio) May 7, 2017

This to-ing and fro-ing on @BBC #BABS is as irritating as fleas... — Andy Hogan-Hughes (@Hulk927) May 7, 2017

#Babs Way too disjointed for my liking although I do think that it would've worked better in the theatre #disappointed — Lunn (@MickeyHurst) May 7, 2017

Perhaps sticking to a simple narrative might've been better than this flashback/dream rubbish would've been better. #BABS — Mr Cultur'Ull (@IanLancaster65) May 7, 2017

Actress Jaime also came under fire, with many viewers suggesting she was miscast.

But there was praise for Samantha, who viewers said “nailed” her portrayal of the TV veteran in her 50s.

Not loving Jaime Winston as #babs Sam Spiro on the other hand is killing it! — Lucy & The Boys (@LucyAndTheBoys) May 7, 2017

Not sure about Jamie Winstone as Babs,the look and the voice aren't convincing enough,but Samantha Spiro is so believable.#Babs — Louise Beardsley (@LouBeardsley) May 7, 2017

A cameo appearance by the actress herself also went down a storm.

Dame Barbara, 79, appeared at the end of the drama to sing On The Sunny Side Of The Street.

“AWWWW The Real #babs at the end !!” gushed one viewer, while another said the biopic came to life when the actress appeared.