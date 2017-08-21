Dáithí Ó Sé looks ahead to tonight's Rose of Tralee competition

Whip cracking, limbo dancing and aerial hooping are just some of the party pieces we can expect from tonight's Rose of Tralee hopefuls.

32 lovely girls from all over the world will compete for the title over the next two nights.

Dáithí Ó Sé who's into his 8th year hosting at the Dome, says he was more nervous about yesterday's match than tonight's first live show.

"I got more nervous watching that game yesterday than I did about this evening.

"Great craic down here all weekend, We had the ball on Friday night and a great parade around the town on Saturday.

"It was great fun with 10 or 15 thousand people out on the streets"

Dáithí explains how he gets himself festival ready.

"You wouldn't be drinking in the couple of weeks coming up to it; you'd be minding your food, making sure your head is in the right place.

"I was out training, walking four miles a day. When I started, it took me about an hour and a quarter. I have it down to 55 minutes.

You're kind of coming into Croke Park in great form.

This will be the first year there is a Hong Kong Rose in the competition.

Clarissa Langley Coleman says she's a proud Irish woman.

Chicago Rose Teresa Daly is taking to the stage of the Dome tonight.

She has big shoes to fill after last year's winner came from the windy city.

Originally from Kanturk in Cork, Teresa's working for the Kerry Group in the States.

"My mother, a proud Kilkenny woman, travelled down to Tralee in 1978 and met my father, a Cork farmer, at the last dance on the last night of the Rose of Tralee.

"Wouldn't I love to have a two in a row, it would be fantastic."