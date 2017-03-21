Cynthia Nixon: I never dated or kissed a woman before I met my wife

Sex And The City star Cynthia Nixon has told how she had never dated or kissed a woman before meeting her wife Christine Marinoni.

Cynthia was previously in a long-term relationship with her male high school sweetheart Danny Mozes, with whom she had two children.

“I had never dated a woman before or even kissed a woman or anything,” she told the Radio Times.

“So when we started seeing each other, Christine kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, for me to panic about what this would mean – to my career or to myself – as if somehow I just hadn’t noticed that she was a woman.

Partying in London, 2010 (Ian West/PA)

“And then she met my mother and that was when she stopped worrying about it.”

But while the 50-year-old said she had never planned to get married, she was the first to feel comfortable being a “wife”.

“She (Christine) protested a lot at the beginning and wanted a more gender-neutral term, like “my spouse”.

“I said, ‘You think I’m doing that, you’re crazy!’”

“Marriage was never a goal of mine … But it seemed like Christine and I did fight really hard for it and we had a lovely wedding … Why wouldn’t I have done it?”

Cynthia plays poet Emily Dickinson in next month’s movie A Quiet Passion, but she is still best known for playing career-driven redhead Miranda Hobbes in the hit HBO series.

The SATC crew reunited in London (Ian West/)A

But while she shared the limelight with co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis for six series and two film specials, she criticised the show for the pressure it put on women.

“I wish that women would understand – or understand more – that it’s a fictional TV show,” she said.

“No one should be expected to walk around looking like that in life – other than on the red carpet.”

Sarah, she added, who played fashion-obsessed columnist Carrie Bradshaw in the show, is even blamed by her husband Matthew Broderick when they walk past highly dressed up women in the street.

But if you are going to dress up, she advised, always go for quality and especially when it comes to shoes.

This week’s Radio Times (Radio Times/PA)

“High heels are high heels – if you buy expensive ones they’re okay and if you buy cheap ones, you won’t last an hour in them.”

Read the full interview in the Radio Times, out now.