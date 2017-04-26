Culture Club added to Punchestown Music Festival line up

The Punchestown Music Festival have announced that Culture Club will perform a headline slot on Saturday 29 July.

The previously billed Jess Glynne has been forced to cancel her appearance, due to recording commitments. Tom Jones headlines Sunday 30 July.

Also performing across the weekend will be Deacon Blue, The Lightning Seeds, Dr Hook, Roland Gift (Fine Young Cannivals), Village People, Smash Hits, Shane Filan, All Saints, ABC, Bjorn Again, Boney M and Smokie.

Ticket Information

Tickets priced €69.50 incl. booking fee on sale now.

Two day tickets - €129.00 incl. booking fee on sale now.

Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and www.ticketmaster.ie

By Telephone (24 Hour): ROI & International 00 353 818 719 300.

Pink moon camping