Criticism of Jimmy Falllon over Trump Interview was unfair, says James Corden

British comedian James Corden has defended rival talk show host Jimmy Fallon over "unfair" criticism of his interview with US President Donald Trump.

The Late, Late Show host said no one took Mr Trump "to task" during the US election campaign, as he revealed he planned a game to grill the Republican on his controversial comments.

Fallon was criticised for failing to ask tough questions when Mr Trump appeared on The Tonight Show in September, which saw the comedian playfully messing up the tycoon's hair at the end of the interview.

Appearing at PaleyFest TV Festival in Los Angeles, Corden said Fallon had faced "quite a lot of criticism" that was "really unfair".

"I don't think anyone asked him the right questions," he said.

"I don't think anyone took him to task or asked the questions that were needed."

Corden refused to say whether he would invite the US president to appear as a guest on his US chat show, but he described a game he wanted to play on the programme with Mr Trump before his election victory, called "Stand By It Or Take It Back".

Corden said: "I would read things Donald Trump had said on the campaign trail and you've got two panels, you can stand by it or take it back.

"If you take it back, it's taken back forever. If you stand by it, you've got to tell me why. I felt like that was such a good game."

Corden also recalled bringing Mr Trump on stage during the Broadway run of the One Man, Two Guvnors play in 2012.

"I spanked him, I got him lifting up stuff, I fired him, it was great," Corden said.