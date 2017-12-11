Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend: We’re happier than ever after daughter’s birth

The girlfriend of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has said they have become closer as a couple since welcoming their first child together.

Georgina Rodriguez, 23, has also told of her pride in her famous partner, with whom she said she has a “beautiful relationship”.

Rodriguez introduced her newborn daughter Alana Martina, who was born on November 12 in Madrid, in Hello! magazine and said: “It has definitely brought us closer. We’re happier together than ever.”

Georgina Rodriguez and daughter Alana Martina (WATO/Hello! magazine)

Their daughter is Rodriguez’s first child and 32-year-old Ronaldo’s fourth: he has seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr and twins Eva and Mateo, who were born earlier this year.

She said: “The children are our joy.

“We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long.

“This is a very special time for us all.”

Of her relationship with the Portuguese football star, she said: “I’m very proud of him.

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

“When we got home from hospital, he’d organised a surprise dinner, with all our nearest and dearest. I felt like the luckiest woman in the world.

“I have found love. We complement each other very well.

“We have a beautiful relationship and when I have him beside me, I have everything. I feel loved and cared for. Love conquers all.”

– Read the full article in Hello! out now.