Cristiano Ronaldo 'to star with Angelina Jolie' in TV series

Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo is apparently signed up to star with Angelina Jolie in a TV drama about Syrian refugees.

The footballer was named by the Turkish programme’s director as one of the high-profile cast members he had secured to start filming Hayat Koprusu in April.

Director of the upcoming series Eyup Dirlik told website Turkish Football: “We will begin filming in the first week of April, the series is about the plight of a refugee family and what they go through.

Ronaldo is said to be starring in a TV series (Peter Byrne/PA)

“There will be appearances from actors and actresses from all over the world including Cristiano Ronaldo, Angelina Jolie and (Arabic music star) Nancy Ajram.”

Hayat Koprusu will centre on a Syrian family fleeing the civil war for Turkey and will film in Gaziantep, in the Anatolia region of Turkey near the Syrian border.

Ronaldo has made no secret of his ambition to break into acting.

The 32-year-old said while promoting a menswear line in February 2016: “Why not? It is not my objective at the moment, but I have had some invitations.

Ronaldo is better known for his footballing prowess (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It’s difficult as I have so many training sessions, games and competitions. But I would not close the door, it is something I like.

“I would not be a lead, no. I would do small roles. I like to learn, to be surrounded by good actors, but that is the only way you learn.

“It is an area we do not know much about, it has nothing to do with football, but I believe with some training I could make it there.

Angelina could be Ronaldo’s co-star (Stefan Rousseau)

“I am sure that sooner or later I will be in a cast for a film, no doubt. But to play a small role to start, to pick up experience. Then to shine more in the future.”

Ronaldo has also spoken and tweeted before about his support for Syrian refugees.

His representatives have been contacted for comment.