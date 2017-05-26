Cristiano Ronaldo shares picture of girlfriend on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered fans a rare glimpse into his love life with a snap of the footballer cuddling his girlfriend on the sofa.

The 32-year-old is said to have been dating Georgina Rodriguez for several months but has kept the relationship private.

Rodriguez has previously been spotted at Ronaldo’s football matches, with his six-year-old son.

❤️️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 25, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

The heartthrob and Real Madrid player shared a snap on Instagram of the pair cuddling, propped up by a giant cushion, on a dark blue sofa.

He placed his hand on the model’s stomach and captioned the image with a heart emoji.

Rodriguez recently posted a snap of the Portuguese footballer with a group of people backstage at a gig in Madrid.