Crime drama Top Of The Lake returns to for second series

Elisabeth Moss’s Detective Robin Griffin has another gripping mystery on her hands as critically acclaimed drama Top Of The Lake returns for a second series.

Director Jane Campion’s programme, which debuted in 2013, is back on BBC Two on Thursday night and sees Nicole Kidman and Gwendoline Christie join the cast.

Elisabeth Moss spills the beans on everything you need to know about Detective Robin Griffin... #TopoftheLake pic.twitter.com/nD09P0lcdj — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) July 26, 2017

Top Of The Lake: China Girl begins four years on from the explosive ending of series one, which saw Griffin investigating the disappearance of the pregnant 12-year-old daughter of a drug lord.

After the shocking events that rocked her home town in New Zealand, Detective Griffin is trying to rebuild her life when a girl’s body washes up in a suitcase on Bondi Beach in Australia.

Griffin is also searching for the teenage daughter she gave up for adoption, who is at odds with her adoptive mother Julia (Kidman).

Nicole Kidman (Ian West/PA)

Game Of Thrones actress Christie will play Griffin’s police partner Miranda Hilmarson.

She becomes a catalyst in pushing Griffin to face her demons.

Other cast members include Ewen Leslie, David Dencik and Alice Englert, who is Campion’s daughter.

:: Top Of The Lake: China Girl airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Thursday.